Bow Wow Explains Why So So Def Studios Is Home [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Over the holidays, Bow Wow made headlines when he hopped onto social media and bragged about having a club in the crib. When fans investigated, they found out that Bow Wow was referring to So So Def studios, and not his own personal home, trying to frame him as a liar.

He talks about the So So Def compound, and why it’s equipped with everything from a dance club to a barbershop. Plus, he & Da Brat reveal the one other rapper who built his home studio compound the same way.  Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from Dish Nation!

