Oprah Winfrey Interviews Powerful Women in Hollywood on the #MeToo Movement

Oprah Winfrey during an appearance on CBS '60 minuites.'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

One day after her epic Cecil B. DeMille award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, “CBS Sunday Morning” contributing correspondent Oprah Winfrey sat down with high-profile organizers of the Time’s Up movement, which raises awareness of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Participants included Natalie Portman, Shonda Rimes, Kathleen Kennedy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nina Shaw, America Ferrera and Reese Witherspoon, who just so happened to introduce Winfrey at the Globes.

“There are moments that you have to evaluate whether silence is going to be your only option,” says Witherspoon. “And certain times that was our only option. But now is not that time.”

Witherspoon also talks about the fact that she was sexually assaulted by a director when she was just 16.

“We’re humans. We’re all humans,” Portman says. “And I think it’s treating people as fellow humans and – and it’s not because you have a daughter that you respect a woman, it’s not because you have a wife or a sister, it’s because we’re human beings, whether we’re related to a man or not. We deserve the same respect.”

Oprah’s best friend Gayle King said on Friday’s “CBS This Morning” that the interview was supposed to take place the day before the Golden Globes, but – as luck would have it – ended up being pushed to the day after.

“So just think about that. They were trying to make it work for Saturday and it didn’t and then they had it — as it turns out, Monday was a better time after the Golden Globes,” said King.

Watch Oprah interview with the Time’s Up organizers below.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Regina Wagner, Future Image, and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of CBS News and WENN

Video Courtesy of CBS Sunday Morning, YouTube, and EURweb

Photos