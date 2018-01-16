Feature Story
Whitney Houston Would Not Approve This Cover Of “I Will Always Love You”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
2009 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Everyone loves a good Whitney Houston cover however, it’s a bad Whitney Houston cover that we can’t stand. Not everyone has a voice like Whitney and some classics should be left alone.

One of Whitney’s most covered and hardest songs to sing is her hit single “I Will Always Love You” from her movie The Bodyguard. While it takes quite the skilled professional to pull of this song, it doesn’t stop many from trying.

Check out this cover that is really really bad.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

