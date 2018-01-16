Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

If You Didn’t Watch These MLK Movies As A Kid, Your Childhood Was Lost

These two flicks brought an icon to the classroom.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and family

Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

In 1999, two movies came out that would change the game of in-class movie watching forever.

On MLK day (or any other Black history day), you better believe Our Friend, Martin is getting played in somebody’s classroom.

The movie follows an academically struggling kid who goes back in time to relive events in Martin Luther King Jr.‘s life. He learns more about MLK’s philosophy and the civil rights movement, thus being transformed in the process.

Exciting right?!

For those who’ve watched this movie a hundred times, maybe not.

#GoodMorning #MartinLutherKingJrDay2018 #OurFriendMartin #HappyMonday

A post shared by Sontranice Thompson (@beautifullyhumbled) on

But with a bumping soundtrack, and a voiceover cast including Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg, and Samuel L. Jackson, this was a breath of fresh air in a work-filled week.

Swipe through to find out what other movie wore out the VHS player on MLK day!

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 5 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 5 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 6 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 6 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 6 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 6 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 7 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 7 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 1 week ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 2 weeks ago
01.04.18
Photos