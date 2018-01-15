The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Reginae Carter Talks About Preparing To Become A Big Sister [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 mins ago
Bow Wow and Reginae Carter came through to the morning show studio to talk about season 2 of “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta.” They talk about how this season differs from the first, calling it “heavier” this time around. Reginae talks about working on a book with her mom, and preparing to welcome a new baby into the house!

Reginae shares her excitement about becoming a big sister. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

