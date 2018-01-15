Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Happy Birthday LL! 10 Vintage Photos That Confirm Why Ladies Love Cool James

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Photo of LL COOL J

Source: Ebet Roberts / Getty

We’re pretty sure that the double “L” in LL Cool J use to stand for “Ladies Love” — however, considering all the things he’s accomplished in his three decade long career, LL should stand for “Living Legend.”

But don’t get it twisted; the ladies will always love James Todd Smith. And these vintage photos of him being young and fine will remind you how he got the name in the first place.

 

In honor of living legend’s 50th birthday, hit the flip to see more of his fine, young self.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 3 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 1 week ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos