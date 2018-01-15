Michael Blackson Takes Kevin Hart Beef To Next Level During Comedy Show

Via | HipHopDX

Michael Blackson’s feud with fellow comedian Kevin Hart just got taken up a notch, after the Philly native took some new shots at the Jumanji star in a recent stand-up performance.

As reported by TMZ, Blackson continued to clown Hart mercilessly during his live show, serving up several digs that had to do with Kevin Hart’s height and, perhaps more importantly, the fact that he cheated on his then-pregnant wife. The performance, which you can view part of below, took place at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, where Blackson called Hart a “midget with a regular n***a’s head” and a “punk bitch,” among many other insults. There hasn’t been any public response from Hart at the time of this writing.

