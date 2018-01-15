Michael Blackson Takes Kevin Hart Beef To Next Level During Comedy Show

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Michael Blackson Takes Kevin Hart Beef To Next Level During Comedy Show

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Blackson

Source: Improv Image / CLIENT IMAGING

Via | HipHopDX

ichael Blackson continues to drag Kevin Hart in his stand-up act.

Michael Blackson’s feud with fellow comedian Kevin Hart just got taken up a notch, after the Philly native took some new shots at the Jumanji star in a recent stand-up performance.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Wants To Help You Start 2018 Off On The Right Foot

As reported by TMZ, Blackson continued to clown Hart mercilessly during his live show, serving up several digs that had to do with Kevin Hart’s height and, perhaps more importantly, the fact that he cheated on his then-pregnant wife. The performance, which you can view part of below, took place at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, where Blackson called Hart a “midget with a regular n***a’s head” and a “punk bitch,” among many other insults. There hasn’t been any public response from Hart at the time of this writing.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 3 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 1 week ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos