Lil Kim Calls Out Eve For Trying To Make Her “The Bad Guy”

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Lil Kim Calls Out Eve For Trying To Make Her “The Bad Guy”

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Eve, who is now a host on CBS’s The Talk, apparently got Lil Kim fired up after she made a few comments on the show regarding their relationship. During one of last week’s episodes, Eve touched on the early days of her career and recalled Kim giving her the cold shoulder.

“When I first started in the business, I’d been a big, big giant fan of Lil Kim,” Eve says in the clip. “And I just thought that there was this sisterhood in the music business, so I would run up to her and be like, ‘Oh my god Kim, oh my god, hey girl I love you so much. I just got signed, could you please be on my album?’ and whatever, and she’d just look at me, like, ‘Uh uh. Yeah. Ok.’

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 3 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 1 week ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos