Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish to Star in TBS Sitcom

Tracy Morgan’s return to the small screen finally has a premiere date.

Morgan stars in and co-executive produced a comedy for TBS with Jordan Peele called The Last O.G. Premiering April 3, the sitcom is about an ex-con named Tray (Morgan) who shocked to learn just how much the world has changed after spending 15 years behind bars. He returns to his Brooklyn neighborhood where his former girlfriend Shay (Tiffany Haddish) has married a successful white man (Ryan Gaul) while raising twins that Tray didn’t know they had.

