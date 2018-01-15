Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish to Star in TBS Sitcom

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish to Star in TBS Sitcom

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Summer TCA - Portraits

Source: Smallz & Raskind / Getty

Via | ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY

Tracy Morgan’s return to the small screen finally has a premiere date.

Morgan stars in and co-executive produced a comedy for TBS with Jordan Peele called The Last O.G. Premiering April 3, the sitcom is about an ex-con named Tray (Morgan) who shocked to learn just how much the world has changed after spending 15 years behind bars. He returns to his Brooklyn neighborhood where his former girlfriend Shay (Tiffany Haddish) has married a successful white man (Ryan Gaul) while raising twins that Tray didn’t know they had.

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 3 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 1 week ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos