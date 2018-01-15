Lil Kim On Eve And Their Alleged Old Beef: ‘Why Do You Girls Always Do This To Me?’

Lil Kim is not here for Eve’s accusations that the two had beef back in the day.

It all started on a recent episode of The Talk, when the former Ruff Ryder rapper opened about her “non beef-beef” with the Queen Bee. Apparently, the topic was “hating someone from first sight.”

“When I first started in the business, I had been a big big giant fan of Lil Kim. So, I would run up to her and be like, ‘Hey girl, I love you so much. I just got signed. Can you please be on my album?’” Eve recalled.

She added that Kim was pretty aloof towards her and really wasn’t trying to collaborate with her in the studio.

“I don’t think that she hated me. I think that I was just so overexcited to see her,” she added.

The good news is that the two ended up bonding during an industry dinner later and have been friends since.

Well, Kim caught wind of her homie’s comments and took to social media to clear up any misunderstanding.

“Why do you girls always do this me? Trying to make me out to be the bad guy?” Kim wrote on Twitter. “I don’t remember it that way at all.”

“We were not fighting. We are real friends,” she continued. “We can have this debate and still cuddle on the couch and watch a movie together.”

Why do you girls always do this to me?Trying to make me out to be the bad guy?I don’t remember it that way at all🤔@TheRealEve is my girl that’s my baby y’all.We are not fighting.We are real friends.We can have this debate and still cuddle on the couch and watch a movie 2gether.. https://t.co/NYHWBstAv0 — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) January 12, 2018

Then, she makes light of the entire ordeal:

Oooohhh I can’t wait to have this debate on your show. 😂 What is really in those cups that ya’ll be drinking? 🧐 — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) January 12, 2018

We’re glad that either way, it’s all love. But perhaps next time, Eve should be a little more cautious about whose name she drops in her on-air stories, especially when it’s her own friends.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about this non beef-beef? Was it worth even sharing in the first place?

