Music
Home > Music

Lil Kim On Eve And Their Alleged Old Beef: ‘Why Do You Girls Always Do This To Me?’

The Queen Bee doesn't believe their past tense moments were exactly how "The Talk" co-host described them.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lil Kim is not here for Eve’s accusations that the two had beef back in the day.

It all started on a recent episode of The Talk, when the former Ruff Ryder rapper opened about her “non beef-beef” with the Queen Bee. Apparently, the topic was “hating someone from first sight.”

“When I first started in the business, I had been a big big giant fan of Lil Kim. So, I would run up to her and be like, ‘Hey girl, I love you so much. I just got signed. Can you please be on my album?’” Eve recalled.

She added that Kim was pretty aloof towards her and really wasn’t trying to collaborate with her in the studio.

“I don’t think that she hated me. I think that I was just so overexcited to see her,” she added.

The good news is that the two ended up bonding during an industry dinner later and have been friends since.

 

Well, Kim caught wind of her homie’s comments and took to social media to clear up any misunderstanding.

“Why do you girls always do this me? Trying to make me out to be the bad guy?” Kim wrote on Twitter. “I don’t remember it that way at all.”

“We were not fighting. We are real friends,” she continued. “We can have this debate and still cuddle on the couch and watch a movie together.”

Then, she makes light of the entire ordeal:

We’re glad that either way, it’s all love. But perhaps next time, Eve should be a little more cautious about whose name she drops in her on-air stories, especially when it’s her own friends.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about this non beef-beef? Was it worth even sharing in the first place?

RELATED NEWS:

10 Sheree Whitfield Gifs For Every Shady Occasion

New Gig Alert! Eve Is Named The New Co-Host Of CBS’s The Talk’

Michelle Williams Talks Mental Health: ‘I Was Suicidal’ [VIDEO]

Famous Celebrity Feuds

2 photos Launch gallery

Famous Celebrity Feuds

Continue reading Famous Celebrity Feuds

Famous Celebrity Feuds

Hollywood is full of glitz and glamor and greatness.   It also has bullying, backstabbing, boyfriend stealing, gossiping, cheating, punching, and all things not so glamorous.   Here are a few of the celebrity feuds that made headlines.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 3 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 1 week ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos