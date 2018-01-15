Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

These Kids Weren’t Born In The 90’s But They’re Dripping With Finesse

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Ever since Bruno Mars and Cardi B released their remix for “Finesse” the public has fallen in love. The 90’s inspired New Jack Swing beat takes over your body and you can’t help but to dance.

Even kids are loving the track. Even though they aren’t old enough to have experienced the 90’s, they’re still grooving to the beat and enjoying the vibe.

Don’t believe me? Check out these kids below.

FINESSE!! 🕺🏼 help me tag @brunomars @iamcardib if you dig it!! and follow @epicdancevideos for more groups 💯 BIG shoutout to my LITTLE friend @nicolelaeno for assisting me 🙌🏼😂 she’s always working so hard and over the past few years I’ve watched her get better every single class. so fun dancing this one with you! 🔥 I’ve been wanting to teach more beginner/intermediate classes like this again because I’ve missed the energy. Last night was insane so we’re definitely gonna do more… link to the full vid in my bio, go watch the other groups!! Filmed by @ryanparma 🎥🎥 hosted by @idahollywood ▪️ #finesse #finesseremix #brunomars #cardib #dance #hiphopdance #choreography #mattsteffanina #teamsteff #epicdancevideos

A post shared by Matt Steffanina (@mattsteffanina) on

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 3 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 1 week ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos