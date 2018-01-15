Feature Story
Here’s Visual Proof That Black People Have Supernatural Powers

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
For hundreds of years, Black folks have had to prove their worth in America and fight against all the odds stacked against them without breaking a sweat.

We’ve all heard the saying that Black boys and girls have to work twice as harder and be twice as smart as their White counterparts just to be seen as equal.

But struggle certainly breeds greatness, and if Black people’s history proves anything, it’s that diamonds are made under pressure.

Hit the flip to see some of the moments that Black folks let their magic powers show.

