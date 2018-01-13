Music
Toya Wright Glows In Maternity Pic + Tia Mowry Is Having A…

Ameriie reveals that she's pregnant!

Special Screening Of Open Road Films' 'Spotlight' - Arrivals

Black celebrity moms were doing big things with their baby bumps this week.

Toya Wright wore nothing but her inner glow for a flowery maternity shoot, which resulted in this brilliant shot. It’s possible that she may also have revealed the baby’s name in the caption, writing, “She loves the smell of bloomed sun flowers and new beginnings…And all it took was a little Reign.”

Toya expects that she’ll be meeting her new daughter soon according to the clip below.

Meanwhile, Ameriie had a birthday surprise for fans when she revealed that she is expecting! From the looks of it, she’s been sitting in this secret for a while.

And, finally, Tia Mowry did a gender reveal!

If you head over to her You Tube Channel, Tia does a whole video of fun ideas for gender reveal goodies. But, she left the moment of truth for the final seconds, when she found out that she would be having a little girl.

“We’re having a girl,” she exclaimed after biting into a cake pop. “Kree is going to have a baby sister! We are so excited!”

