T.I. And Killer Mike Join Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Transition Team

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Keisha Lance-Bottoms

Source: StarterCAM / StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that T.I. And Killer Mike will be joining her transition team and help Bottoms champion her affordable housing initiatives, as well as identify  city hall corruption, and improving education programs.  T.I. And Killer Mike are only two of a team of 38, who look to guide Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms into a smooth mayoral term.

2016 ONE Musicfest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

“I really want them to come with fresh ideas, and bring to me their recommendation for best practices for the city of Atlanta, said Mayor Bottoms. “To make sure we attract the best talent in the city and we are forward thinking and not just worried about the issues we are facing today but build a team that can project out for many years in the city.”

The team will also consist of CEO’s as well as educators.

'The Call' - Los Angeles Premiere

10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don't Crack

Photos