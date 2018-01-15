9 O'Clock News
Cardi B Ties Billboard Record With Beyoncé

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

On Thursday, Billboard announced Cardi B has secured four of the top 10 tracks on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart… for the second week in a row. “No Limit” took the No. 2 spot; her feature on Migos’ “Motorsport” also featuring Nicki Minaj came in at No. 3; her debut single “Bodak Yellow” landed at No. 5; and her “Bartier Cardi” track with 21 Savage is at No. 9.

THe only other female that this has been accomplished by is Beyoncé.

The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

She's no longer just a regular, schmegular, degular girl from the Bronx.

