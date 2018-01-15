Cardi B Ties Billboard Record With Beyoncé

0 reads Leave a comment
On Thursday, Billboard announced Cardi B has secured four of the top 10 tracks on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart… for the second week in a row. “No Limit” took the No. 2 spot; her feature on Migos’ “Motorsport” also featuring Nicki Minaj came in at No. 3; her debut single “Bodak Yellow” landed at No. 5; and her “Bartier Cardi” track with 21 Savage is at No. 9.
THe only other female that this has been accomplished by is Beyoncé.
The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite 'Round The Way Girl
The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl
