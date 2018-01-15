9 O'Clock News
The Real Reason Kylie Jenner Is Hiding Her Pregnancy

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner Appearance At Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

According to sources, this is just one aspect of Kylie’s life she wants to keep private.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” an insider told US Weekly “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

“She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that.” Besides, notes the source, “She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants.”

“If you knew Kylie — she can be very stubborn. When she makes her decisions, she sticks by them. This is a decision she made early on in her pregnancy and she’s sticking by it,” explains the source. Meanwhile, she and TravisScott, are still enjoying their relationship, adds the source. “They’re very low-key.” Up until recently, she was hopping private planes to see him most weekends.

Photos