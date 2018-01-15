Chris Brown Forced To Give Up Pet Monkey; Could Face Possible Charges

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Chris Brown Forced To Give Up Pet Monkey; Could Face Possible Charges

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Chris Brown could be prosecuted for having his pet monkey without a permit.

As cute as Chris Brown’s pet monkey is, it’s definitely been attracting some unwanted attention to Chris’ life. Last month, the R&B singer faced backlash from people on social media after Chris’ 3-year old daughter Royalty was pictured holding the monkey. People thought the monkey was a danger to Royalty and it belonged in the wild, but Chris wasn’t buying it and told everyone to relax.

RELATEDChris Brown & Jacquees Preview A New Collaboration In Studio 

However according to police, several people took action on Chris and actually notified California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, who opened an investigation on him. And unfortunately for Chris, it turns out he never got a permit to possess the exotic monkey, so authorities got a search warrant to enter his home, but rather than getting raided, Chris agreed to surrender the animal. So sadly at the moment Chris no longer has his monkey, but that’s not where it ends.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 3 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 1 week ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos