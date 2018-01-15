The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson On Why We Need To Watch The NAACP Image Awards And Celebrate MLK Day The Right Way [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

As we approach Martin Luther King Jr. day, Jeff Johnson talked about how going to say the “ I Have A Dream” speech isn’t enough. Johnson talked about how when King was killed he was challenging people. He also talked about how he was a leader that evolved and did more than just fight civil rights issues.

If we are celebrating him we must do more than just say a speech. Johnson also talked about how we need to support and watch the NAACP Image Awards. It is about our culture, our movies, our music and it’s a show that celebrates us.

All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King’s Most Riveting Quotes

All The King's Words: Dr. Martin Luther King's Most Riveting Quotes

