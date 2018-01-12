Feature Story
LOL: You Won’t Believe How North Carolina’s State Legislature Celebrates National Milk Day

See for yourself.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Young woman holding glass of milk, close-up

Source: Erik Dreyer / Getty

It’s National Milk Day, and who knew that the North Carolina State Legislature was the hot spot for milk chugging competitions?  Oh, and they do it with straws.

Um, ok.

 

 

 

Photos