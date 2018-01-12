Feature Story
This New Gabrielle Union Movie Looks Phenomenal: Breaking In

Gabrielle Union is set to take over Mother’s Day with her new movie Breaking In where she stars as a woman who will stop at nothing to rescue her two children being held hostage in a house designed with impenetrable security.  No trap, no trick and especially no man inside can match a mother with a mission when she is determined on Breaking In. This one is produced by Will Packer so you know it’s going to be good.

The movie hits theaters everywhere May 11th.

