BijouStarFiles: Nas & Kelis Finally On Good Terms After Custody Agreement?

Nas and Kelis have definitely had a rocky road since their divorce when it comes to custody of their 8-year-old son, but it looks like they have finally come to an agreement.

via: TMZ

According to court docs, the exes hammered out specific dates where Nas will have custody of Knight for weekends. Dad gets four full weekends over January, February and March. Nas’ weekend visits will begin immediately after school on Fridays … thru Sunday night, or Monday night, if it’s a 3-day weekend.

