Keri Hilson Cries Her Eyes Out About Hitting Rock Bottom [VIDEO]

Keri Hilson clearly had some issues going on that we didn’t know about and she revealing it all.

via:TheYBF

Keri Hilson has been floating under the radar over the last six or so years when it comes to the music scene. However, if you followed her on social media, you’d get a small glimpse into her life.

Apparently, the singer-songwriter had fallen on some depressing times that caused her to want to take a break from music. Originally, she was just going to take a year off, but that eventually turned into several years.

During an interview with psychic medium Reginald Lewis on Steve Harvey’s daytime show, “Steve,” Keri opened up about her personal life where she revealed she hit rock bottom…a few times.

“I hit rock bottom a few times and I’m crawling back to walking in my purpose, in my power, and using my gifts,” she said.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: