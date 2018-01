Headkrack Gives Tutorial Of The Black Man Nod [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Are you familiar with the Black man nod? Headkrack and Beyonce Alowishus went live to speak all about it. He nodded instead of saying “hi” and then talked about this nod.

The nod is used as a silent acknowledgment. If you are somewhere and you see another brother you acknowledge them with a nod. If you don’t nod back sometimes it is seen as disrespectful. Headkrack also showed fans that they are shooting the new “Avengers” movie down the street.

