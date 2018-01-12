The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Reginae Carter And Bow Wow Talk About What Fans Will See In Season 2 Of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
There was so much success that surrounded season 1 of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Season 2 is back and Reginae Carter as well as Bow Wow joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about what fans can expect. A lot is changing for Reginae, she moved out, is going to college and will be a big sister soon.

This season fans will see her becoming even closer to her mom and celebrating so many things. Bow Wow has some things in the works, he is coming back to the stage and might be in some plays in the future. Gary With Da Tea asked about if fights will happen, but they just kept saying there is a little drama.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

