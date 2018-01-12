9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Watch: Rapper Turns ‘H&M’ Controversy Into A Powerful Black Message That You Need To Hear

"it's time to break down the meaning of H & M"

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

How I look at ppl who say my H&M comments were to harsh…(via my prior post)

A post shared by Cashflow Harlem (@cashflowharlem) on

 

After the week of controversy over the idiotic, insensitive, inexcusable ad put out by H&M, thousands have voiced their disdain, including rappers like The Game and T.I.

Many are calling for boycotts, and major brand endorsers such as G-Eazy and The Weeknd have dropped their deals with the clothing company.

We’ve seen the ads, we’ve seen the image recreations, but what rapper Cash Flow Harlem did was something very special.

Over the Fabolous classic “Breathe” instrumental, @Cashflowharlem turned the H & M logo into a ‘Higher Message’ with this H + M alliteration.

“delirious like Have Mercy, when you Have More, they Hate, don’t Have Mercy, yeah, have a thought and think again, it’s time to break down the meaning of H & M”

With just under 2 million views, we are proud to see this negative situation turned into a POSITIVE MESSAGE!

Make sure you go follow him @Cashflowharlem 

 

Latest On BoomPhilly.com

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 20 hours ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 4 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos