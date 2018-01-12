Watch: Rapper Turns ‘H&M’ Controversy Into A Powerful Black Message That You Need To Hear

After the week of controversy over the idiotic, insensitive, inexcusable ad put out by H&M, thousands have voiced their disdain, including rappers like The Game and T.I.

Many are calling for boycotts, and major brand endorsers such as G-Eazy and The Weeknd have dropped their deals with the clothing company.

We’ve seen the ads, we’ve seen the image recreations, but what rapper Cash Flow Harlem did was something very special.

Over the Fabolous classic “Breathe” instrumental, @Cashflowharlem turned the H & M logo into a ‘Higher Message’ with this H + M alliteration.

“delirious like Have Mercy, when you Have More, they Hate, don’t Have Mercy, yeah, have a thought and think again, it’s time to break down the meaning of H & M”

With just under 2 million views, we are proud to see this negative situation turned into a POSITIVE MESSAGE!

Make sure you go follow him @Cashflowharlem

