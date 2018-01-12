Joseline Hernandez Lands “Joseline Takes Miami” Reality Show

0 reads Leave a comment
Joseline Hernandez is gearing up for her new show; “Joseline Takes Miami” produced by former RHOA/#TheManeEvent producer Carlos King.
According to HipHollywood , the new show will follow her journey as a single mother raising her daughter Bonnie Bella in Miami.
Erica Mena is reportedly replacing her on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”
Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body
Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body
