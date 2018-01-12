9 O'Clock News
O.J. Simpson Congratulates Khloe K On Pregnancy, Shut Downs Dad Rumors

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
OJ Simpson arrives at Heathrow airport

Source: Tim Ockenden – PA Images / Getty

Paparazzi  recently  congratulated O.J. Simpson on Khloe’s pregnancy and he laughed and replied,

“I would be proud … but trust me, I had nothing to do with it.”

See the video here.

