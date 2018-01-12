The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Meghan Markle Deleted Her Social Media Accounts [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the details about celebrity news. Nas and his ex-wife Kelis have been going through a custody battle for quite some time. The rapper claimed that he was unable to visit his son and that she would only do it if it was convenient for her schedule.

A judge ruled that Nas will now have custody of his son for four full weekend and he is pretty excited about that. In other new Meghan Markle deleted all of her social media accounts before doing an interview. Rickey Smiley also talked about rats and roaches at the White House.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Meghan Markle's win is a win for all of us.

