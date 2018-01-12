Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

LOL: Mariah Carey ‘Tea’ Shirts Are Officially For Sale!

It was inevitable.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Mariah Carey Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The moment everyone’s been waiting for has finally arrived. Don’t act like you weren’t waiting on your Mariah Carey “tea” shirt.

The singer broke the Internet over a week ago when she interrupted her New Year’s Eve performance to lament over not having hot tea. Quick recap below.

Since then, folks, including Mariah Carey herself, have made fun of the incident with tweets and memes.

So it’s only right that Mariah capitalize off her now famous line. Check out her shirts and other merchandise below!

Will you be wearing the first big moment of 2018? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 20 hours ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 4 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos