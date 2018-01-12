Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Meet The Only Man On The Internet That Can Actually Say “What Wig?”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Young woman with dyed blue hair

Source: Adrian Weinbrecht / Getty

It’s 2018 and women aren’t the only wig slayers.

Meet Dave Edwards, the Canadian wig maker whose beautifully hand made wigs have caused him much viral success.

Edward told Allure, “Until recently, I was making my living as a painter (artist). But the changing economy and other factors have made that career increasingly difficult, so I am in the process of moving into wig-making full-time. I will still continue to paint as time allows.”

 

 

The Quebecian even makes facial hair for film and television.

 

 

So ladies, instead of buying bundles from a local, get into these natural looking hand made units by Dave. They may change your life.

Hit the flip to see more of Edwards work.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 20 hours ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 4 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos