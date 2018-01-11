Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE Veneers & More!

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE Veneers & More!

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 33 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Beautiful teeth

Ok. . .lets be honest people! Who thinks about getting Veneers. . .ONLINE? Everyone knows you go to a dentist for that AND you know damn well Veneers are going to cost more than $56! Homeboy should have known a little bit better.

Via Mirror UK:

A student’s search for the perfect smile backfired hilariously after he bought veneers online.

Ben Watson spent £42 on a set of veneers from an online firm. . .even sending off a mold of his teeth.

But the 19 year old burst into tears of laughter when he received an expensive set of comedy gnashers.

Ben from Halifax West Yorkshire. . .then took the brave decision to share his dental disaster with the world. . .posing for a video and numerous photographs of his veneers.

Continue reading AND see the hilarious photos [HERE].

THEN. . .this man’s excuse right here tho:

A 41 year old Florida man who allegedly ran onto the runway at Miami International Airport Monday, told police he had done so because he didn’t know how to read, The Miami Herald reported.

Gregory Burnes told police he had made his way onto Runway 9 because he couldn’t read but police said he ignored verbal warnings, The Herald reported, citing the arrest report.

A police officer wrote in a report that Burnes told officers that he thought it would be faster to cross the runway rather than go around, the report said.

Burnes is currently being held at the Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center on a $1,500 bail, facing a charge of unlawful entry to restricted areas, Local-10 reported. Continue reading more [HERE].

Catch Ro Digga inside The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm! 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 33 mins ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 34 mins ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 7 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 1 week ago
01.03.18
Photos