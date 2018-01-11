Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE Veneers & More!

Ok. . .lets be honest people! Who thinks about getting Veneers. . .ONLINE? Everyone knows you go to a dentist for that AND you know damn well Veneers are going to cost more than $56! Homeboy should have known a little bit better.

Via Mirror UK:

A student’s search for the perfect smile backfired hilariously after he bought veneers online.

Ben Watson spent £42 on a set of veneers from an online firm. . .even sending off a mold of his teeth.

But the 19 year old burst into tears of laughter when he received an expensive set of comedy gnashers.

Ben from Halifax West Yorkshire. . .then took the brave decision to share his dental disaster with the world. . .posing for a video and numerous photographs of his veneers.

Continue reading AND see the hilarious photos [HERE].

THEN. . .this man’s excuse right here tho:

A 41 year old Florida man who allegedly ran onto the runway at Miami International Airport Monday, told police he had done so because he didn’t know how to read, The Miami Herald reported.

Gregory Burnes told police he had made his way onto Runway 9 because he couldn’t read but police said he ignored verbal warnings, The Herald reported, citing the arrest report.

A police officer wrote in a report that Burnes told officers that he thought it would be faster to cross the runway rather than go around, the report said.

Burnes is currently being held at the Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center on a $1,500 bail, facing a charge of unlawful entry to restricted areas, Local-10 reported. Continue reading more [HERE].

Catch Ro Digga inside The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: