Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s “F The Police”
Photo by
Posted 33 mins ago
#Wayment… who did this?! 😩😂 According to @Newsweek, police in New Zealand were forced to listen to the hit #NWA song over and over all weekend 😏
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 10, 2018 at 2:29pm PST
#Wayment… who did this?! 😩😂 According to @Newsweek, police in New Zealand were forced to listen to the hit #NWA song over and over all weekend 😏
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 10, 2018 at 2:29pm PST
Catch Ro Digga inside The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm!