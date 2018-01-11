G-Eazy Cancels H&M Partnership

H&M continues to fall deeper into their sunken place. Both G-Eazy and Diddy AKA LOVE are making moves to demonstrate how badly the clothing giant dropped the ball.
Earlier this week the Swedish brand posted advertisement featuring a Black child model wearing a hooded sweatshirt saying “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” for sale. Of course the racially insensitive photo caught hell’s fury from Black America. They have since released a formal statement apologizing but both G-Eazy and Puff Daddy have doubled down on their stance against the retailer.
In an Instagram post the “No Limit” rapper made it clear he will no longer moving forward with his forthcoming H&M collection. “Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I’ve decided at this time our partnership needs to end. Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it’s truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable.”
Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with @HM… Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I've decided at this time our partnership needs to end. Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it's truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable. I can't allow for my name and brand to be associated with a company that could let this happen. I hope that this situation will serve as the wake up call that H&M and other companies need to get on track and become racially and culturally aware, as well as more diverse at every level.
According to British publication Metro Combs has offered a million dollar Sean Jean modeling contract to the unnamed young boy. It has not been confirmed if the youth has accepted or not.
Check out H&M’s formal apology below.
Photo: WENN.com