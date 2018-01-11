Usher’s Herpes Accuser Suing Insurance Companies For Leaking Medical Records

Usher’s Herpes Accuser Suing Insurance Companies For Leaking Medical Records

We thought we had heard the last of this Usher Herpes drama but clearly it’s not over yet.

Via TMZ:

Laura Helm is going after the insurers because she says her application for insurance ended up in a blog post which revealed her “private sensitive health information.” According to the suit, Laura filed her application with an insurance broker — representing 3 companies — on July 31, 2017.

In the suit, Laura says the broker took screenshots of her application and gave them to the blog. She’s suing the 3 companies … United Heathcare, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Louisiana and Golden Rule Insurance Company — as well as the blog.

