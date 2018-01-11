Nipsey Hussle Catching Hell After Instagram Post Promoting Positive Black Male Image [PHOTO]

Nipsey Hussle posted an image via Instagram (Jan. 8) praising the efforts of the gathering of Black men and boys at an unnamed event that took place recently. In the image, the West Coast artist captioned the positive moment with what many on Twitter and social media are seeing as a jab towards Black gay men and he’s been catching hell ever since.
Demonstration speaks louder than Conversation. They gone feed us every image of our men and boys but this one. No hyper violent…No homo sexual…No abandoners….JUS STRONG BLAC MEN AND YOUNG Men. RESPECT TO MY BIG HOMIE @bigu1 for Leading with love and intelligence. GOD IS WITH US WHO CAN GO AGAINST US 💪🏾
Almost immediately, fans on both Instagram and Twitter came for blood although some supported the overall tone Nipsey was going for. Many agree that more positive images of heterosexual black men are needed for the black community… while others think he is gay bashing. He was even defiant in saying that he has no intentions of deleting the post despite the flurry of comments asking him otherwise. What are your thoughts about the post? Do you agree or disagree with his tone? Do you think the media focuses too often on negative stereotypes of heterosexual black men? Does he have a point when speaking on how media portrays men like him?
