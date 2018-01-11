The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What New Job Black Tony Wants In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 32 mins ago
Rickey Smiley talked to Black Tony today because he didn’t come to work. Tony wants Rickey to make his dreams come true. One of his New Year’s resolutions was to come to work, but he also wants to be a dancer.

Tony would like to be a background dancer for Ciara or Beyoncè, but he will settle to just dance in the studio. Rickey told Black Tony he doesn’t even make it to work and sounded drunk. That is when Black Tony admitted to being drunk and on that lean.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos