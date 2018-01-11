Pastor Paula White Wants Followers to Send Her A Month’s Worth of Pay

Paula White is a Florida televangelist who has been serving as Trump's personal pastor and is on his faith advisory committee.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The popular pastor, who also serves as a spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump, says that those firsts “belong to God,” suggests they come to her as offerings.

 

Paula White, a prosperity gospel preacher with close ties to President Donald Trump, is calling on followers to send her donations of up to one month’s salary. Those who don’t pay up could face “consequences” from God as he demands the dough as a “first fruits” offering.

“The reason is God lays claim to all firsts,” White wrote on her website. “So when you keep for yourself something that belongs to God you are desecrating what is to be consecrated to God.”

In this case, the “firsts” are money, which “supernaturally unlocks amazing opportunity, blessing, favor and divine order for your life.”

White, who is chairwoman of Trump’s evangelical advisory committee, claims she contributes a month’s pay every year as a “seed,” which according to prosperity gospel is supposed to grow into riches and other blessings. She’s also calling on others to contribute their own firsts, in the form of wages for a day, week or entire month:

“When you honor this principle it provides the foundation and structure for God’s blessings and promises in your life, it unlocks deep dimensions of spiritual truths that literally transform your life! When you apply this everything comes in divine alignment for His plan and promises for you. When you don’t honor it, whether through ignorance or direct disobedience there are consequences.”

 

READ MORE: HuffingtonPost.com

Article Courtesy of The Huffington Post

First and Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

