Here’s How A Tweet Constructed By 3rd Graders Went Viral

Nowadays, when kids get a hold of social media, it can be a rite of passage to the dismay of some parents. One Kansas teacher wanted to show his kids early the power of Twitter with a little experiment.
C.J. Marple of Osage City Elementary School decided to construct a tweet with his 3rd grade class on Monday as a way to prove how fast information can spread. Check it out below.
Since Marple posted the tweet, it has been shared over 190,000 times and it’s received loads of replies from places like Kenya, Belgium and Saudi Arabia.
Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet, a Kansas City native, even retweeted Marple’s message tagging Adele, the pope and the producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Andy Lassner.
Marple and his class receive so many messages and retweets, he marks a classroom map with sticky notes to show which places are showing love.
It’s safe to say his class learned the lesson.