News
Home > News

Southern California Mudslides Have Wrecked Oprah’s Backyard

It's unbelievable.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 33 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Residents of Southern California need your support and prayer as wildfires and mudslides continue to destroy their homes. At least 15 people have been confirmed dead since Tuesday, January 9, after a heavy rainstorm powered mud and debris through Montecito in Santa Barbara County.

It turns out, Oprah is one of the many who are trying to stay safe in the midst of tragedy and turmoil. She posted video footage of a”blazing gas fire” and all the mud in her backyard. Moments ago, she confirmed that her property is OK, aside from all the mud and minor damage:

Please keep California in your thoughts.

'Selma' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey's Hair Over The Years

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey's Hair Over The Years

Continue reading 14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey's Hair Over The Years

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 33 mins ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 35 mins ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 7 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 1 week ago
01.03.18
Photos