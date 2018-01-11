Southern California Mudslides Have Wrecked Oprah’s Backyard

0 reads Leave a comment
Residents of Southern California need your support and prayer as wildfires and mudslides continue to destroy their homes. At least 15 people have been confirmed dead since Tuesday, January 9, after a heavy rainstorm powered mud and debris through Montecito in Santa Barbara County.
It turns out, Oprah is one of the many who are trying to stay safe in the midst of tragedy and turmoil. She posted video footage of a”blazing gas fire” and all the mud in her backyard. Moments ago, she confirmed that her property is OK, aside from all the mud and minor damage:
Please keep California in your thoughts.
14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey's Hair Over The Years
14 photos Launch gallery
14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey's Hair Over The Years
1. The classic '70s layered look.Source:Getty 1 of 14
2. The bigger her career got, the bigger her hair.Source:Getty 2 of 14
3. '80s kween tresses.Source:Getty 3 of 14
4. She brought the '90s in with style...and fringe.Source:Getty 4 of 14
5. Boss bangs and buoyancy.Source:Getty 5 of 14
6. Looks like Oprah rocked the chic bowl cut before RiRi became known for it.Source:Getty 6 of 14
7. Layered and luminous.Source:Getty 7 of 14
8. Queen O's hair is full of life.Source:Getty 8 of 14
9. Tamed golden curls are her go-to look.Source:Getty 9 of 14
10. This elegant curly updo works for Oprah, the actress.Source:Getty 10 of 14
11. Nothing's better than having a little bounce in your curl. A lot in Oprah's case.Source:Getty 11 of 14
12. The media mogul's 'fro is on fleek.Source:Getty 12 of 14
13. Locks fit for a Queen.Source:Getty 13 of 14
14. Her straightened push-back is laid to the gods.Source:Getty 14 of 14
comments – Add Yours