Kelis and Nas Reach Custody Agreement

Posted 6 hours ago
According to reports , Nas filed court docs against his ex-wife Kelis accusing her of not letting him spend time with his son.

Nas has now  been granted four full weekends over January, February and March.

Nas and Kelis have also agreed NOT to put their son on social media.

Photos