Being PNB Rock, It’s Hard To Find Him A ‘Real One’ Now A Days {Boom Exclusive}

Posted 1 hour ago
PNB Rock

PNB Rock is excited to celebrate PNB Rock in his hometown of Philadelphia this Saturday, as he gears up for TWO shows in ONE day at the Fillmore in Philadelphia.

PNB Rock

PNB Rock sits down with Paris Nicole to discuss his album creating process for Catch These Vibes, his past mistakes and how he was able to overcome, wanting to work with UZI and SZA, and how its nearly IMPOSSIBLE to find himself a good girl to settle down with!

You can hear the entire interview on Boom 103.9 at 1pm with Paris Nicole, download our mobile app so you don’t miss a thing!

Watch the full interview below and share with PNB fans!

 

 

Photos