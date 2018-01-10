The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Special K Says People Should Stop Acting Like Dollar Tree Is A Real Store [VIDEO]

Posted 7 hours ago
Special K was doing his stand-up set for Kevin Hart‘s Laugh Out Loud Network, when he made his issue with Dollar Tree shoppers clear. He explains that as much as people would like to believe it, Dollar Tree is not a real store. He says people need to be realistic about what they actually should be buying there. Check out the video above to watch Special K make his hilarious point.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos