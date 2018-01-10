Special K Says People Should Stop Acting Like Dollar Tree Is A Real Store [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Special K was doing his stand-up set for Kevin Hart‘s Laugh Out Loud Network, when he made his issue with Dollar Tree shoppers clear. He explains that as much as people would like to believe it, Dollar Tree is not a real store. He says people need to be realistic about what they actually should be buying there. Check out the video above to watch Special K make his hilarious point.
