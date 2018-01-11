Report: Two More Rape Accusers File Lawsuits Against Russell Simmons

Report: Two More Rape Accusers File Lawsuits Against Russell Simmons

More accusations against the mogul.

 

For over a month, women have been coming forward to accuse Russell Simmons of sexual assault. On November 30, just hours after Russell Simmons stepped down from his companies after Jenny Lumetmade an indelible rape claim against him, HBO removed his name from All Def comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, according to TMZ, two women have filed criminal complaints against Simmons. The women alleged music mogul raped them in 1983 and 1991, respectively. TMZ reports, “One of those women is Sherri Hines, who appeared on Megyn Kelly‘s show in December. She told cops Simmons raped her at his office in ’83.” The other woman is anonymous and “claims Simmons raped her at his Manhattan residence after they’d gone out on a date in ’91. She was 32 at the time, and alleges he tried taking off her dress while sitting on a couch, and then pushed her down and forcibly raped her when she rejected his advances.”

A total of 14 women have accused Simmons of sexual misconduct. He has denied all allegations and offered to take a lie detector test. TMZ reports the NYPD is investigating at least seven of the allegations.

Russell Simmons has not commented on the latest accusations.

Photos