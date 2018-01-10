CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their Latest Incident!

CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their Latest Incident!

Clothing Retailer H&M Apologizes For 'Coolest Monkey' Hoodie Ad

Oh H&M! If you’re just now catching up on this situation. . .H&M caught hella fade for their latest ad that featured an African American little boy in a sweatshirt that read “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” and immediately people went in! Since then. . .The Weeknd has pulled himself from their campaign and artists have recreated their own versions of the sweatshirt that instead uplift the child featured in the ad. H&M has also released a statement.

Catch Ro Digga inside The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm! 

 

