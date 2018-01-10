CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time Trying To Fix Nicki & Safaree!

Lol! Who is managing @TheMauryShow’s IG??? After rumors hit the net that Offset allegedly cheated on Cardi B. . .@themauryshow tweeted:

@iamcardib if you ever need a lie detector test or have more relationship drama. . .you know you can always call Uncle Maury!

Well Maury’s back at it again only this time he’s extending his support to Nicki Minaj and her ex Safaree:

Be honest tho. . .do you even wanna see Nicki and Safaree get back together???

