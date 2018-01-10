CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody Agreement!

Via TMZ:

Nas and Kelis have found common ground in their custody dispute over their 8-year-old son.

According to court docs, the exes hammered out specific dates where Nas will have custody of Knight for weekends. Dad gets four full weekends over January, February and March. Nas’ weekend visits will begin immediately after school on Fridays … thru Sunday night or Monday night, if it’s a 3-day weekend.

Continue reading [HERE].

Catch Ro Digga inside The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: