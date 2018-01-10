Why Ginuwine Didn’t Want To Kiss On “Celebrity Big Brother” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

After the show Gary With Da Tea went live to discuss a couple of things. Gary spoke about Celebrity Big Brother and how Ginuwine didn’t want to kiss a transgender woman on the show. Gary didn’t like that and thought he should’ve done it.

Gary wants everyone on that show to be a sport. He also discussed peoples outfits as he went passed them, but he believe his outfit is the best. Gary also spoke about Oprah and how she might run in 2020 for President.

