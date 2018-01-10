Black Tony didn’t make it to work again and talked to Rickey Smiley about how he got played with those fake tickets to the game. JahLion Sound began to go in on him for being a bad scalper and told him to sit down somewhere.
JahLion even mentioned that he can’t even make money in the streets, doesn’t come to work so he needs to give up. Black Tony told the team he talked to Trump and he offered him a job. The team couldn’t stop laughing at him about it.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: JahLion Sound Mix Gets “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Studio Lit! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Black Tony Says Jah Lion Promised Him “All Gucci Thursdays” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Left A Box Of Cats In JahLion Sound’s Car [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Reefer Madness: No, Black People Aren’t To Blame For Why Weed Was Made Illegal In The First Place
- The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M
- 5 Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Omari Hardwick Was In!
- When Does Tax Season Start? A Guide To Getting Ya Money Right
- Why Toni Braxton Had To Save Tamar Braxton During Her Performance [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Congratulates The Alabama Crimson Tide Football Team [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How Black Tony Got A Job With Trump And Into It With JahLion Sound [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About Running For President
- A Victim Mentality Is The Only Agenda I See
- Trump Takes FULL Credit For Low Black Unemployment Rate