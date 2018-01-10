The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Black Tony Got A Job With Trump And Into It With JahLion Sound [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony didn’t make it to work again and talked to Rickey Smiley about how he got played with those fake tickets to the game. JahLion Sound began to go in on him for being a bad scalper and told him to sit down somewhere.

JahLion even mentioned that he can’t even make money in the streets, doesn’t come to work so he needs to give up. Black Tony told the team he talked to Trump and he offered him a job. The team couldn’t stop laughing at him about it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: JahLion Sound Mix Gets “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Studio Lit! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Tony Says Jah Lion Promised Him “All Gucci Thursdays” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Left A Box Of Cats In JahLion Sound’s Car [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

JAHLIONSOUND

JahLion Sound 2017 [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

JahLion Sound 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading JahLion Sound 2017 [PHOTOS]

JahLion Sound 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 8 hours ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 6 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 7 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 week ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Photos