Is French Montana Cheating On Evelyn Lozada? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is talking about French Montana during his tea. Allegedly he’s been dating Evelyn Lozada, but got caught with another woman at dinner. Gary spoke about how it’s unfair if French is cheating because Evelyn has been through enough.

He also spoke about Ginuwine not kissing a transgender woman on “Celebrity Big Brother.” Gary didn’t think it was right, but the rest of the team thought it wasn’t right for them at the show to make him do it. Some say Ginuwine might even be getting kicked off.

