Is French Montana Cheating On Evelyn Lozada? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is talking about French Montana during his tea. Allegedly he’s been dating Evelyn Lozada, but got caught with another woman at dinner. Gary spoke about how it’s unfair if French is cheating because Evelyn has been through enough.
He also spoke about Ginuwine not kissing a transgender woman on “Celebrity Big Brother.” Gary didn’t think it was right, but the rest of the team thought it wasn’t right for them at the show to make him do it. Some say Ginuwine might even be getting kicked off.
French Montana’s A-List Dating History
14 photos Launch gallery
French Montana’s A-List Dating History
1. French began dating Trina in 2012.1 of 14
2. The two never confirmed their relationship publicly, but everyone knew.2 of 14
3. Trina publicly spoke about how she found out that French moved on via social media.Source:Getty 3 of 14
4. She also said that she considered the Kardashian sisters friends until he started dating Khloe.4 of 14
5. They made a cute couple.5 of 14
6. Khloe Kardashian became French’s first public, high profile relationship.Source:Getty 6 of 14
7. The two were clearly in love.7 of 14
8. She got the name Khlo’ Money from her French era.Source:Getty 8 of 14
9. Khloe and French traveled all over the world together.9 of 14
10. After French and Khloe split for the hundredth time, news broke that he was dating Sanaa Lathan.10 of 14
11. No one believed that French pulled the ultimate ’90s bae, but he did!Source:Instagram 11 of 14
12. And he wasn’t afraid to show it.Source:Instagram 12 of 14
13. A few months after Iggy Azalea’s public breakup with Nick Young, she was spotted getting cozy with French.13 of 14
14. It’s pretty clear the pair are more than friends.14 of 14
