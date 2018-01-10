The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Test Tuesday: Woman Decides To Netflix & Chill With Man She Met At Home Depot [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
It’s Paternity Test Tuesday and we have Bilal and Tilanta. They met each other at Home Depot when her brother needed wood for the new deck she wanted. Tilanta mentioned that Bilal was charming and nice so they decided to Netflix and chill. During that weekend they hooked up four different times.

After this weekend he got back with his ex-fiance and stop speaking to Tilanta. She ended up pregnant and now needs help to raise her son Bilal Jr. Did this Netflix and chill lead to a baby?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Show” 6am ET.

